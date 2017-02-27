Stephen Curry's shooting slump lingers as Kevin Durant-less Warriors lose to Wizards
Wizards fans who came to see native son Kevin Durant play in the nation's capital only were able to do so for 93 seconds after the All-Star hyperextended his left knee after Zaza Pachulia was pushed into him by the Wizards' Marcin Gortat. With Durant out, Stephen Curry was asked to pick up the offense, but the two-time MVP struggled from deep for a second straight game, going 9 of 20 from the field, including 2 of 9 from beyond the arc.
Washington Wizards Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Breaks fall Cavs' way (Apr '07)
|Feb 13
|Phartham
|34
|Kings Mystified By Wizards, 113-99 (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|3
|Bismack Biyombo ties weird Raptors record in ex... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|2
|Trade with the Houston Rockets (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Sam Testicle
|2
|Wizards show promise (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Here's Why You Should Get A Massage Today (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|zelda
|1
|Hairston's bounceback game highlights big day f... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Go go d
|1
