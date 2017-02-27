Stephen Curry's shooting slump lingers as Kevin Durant-less Warriors lose to Wizards

Wizards fans who came to see native son Kevin Durant play in the nation's capital only were able to do so for 93 seconds after the All-Star hyperextended his left knee after Zaza Pachulia was pushed into him by the Wizards' Marcin Gortat. With Durant out, Stephen Curry was asked to pick up the offense, but the two-time MVP struggled from deep for a second straight game, going 9 of 20 from the field, including 2 of 9 from beyond the arc.

