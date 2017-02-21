Russell Westbrook's 28th triple-doubl...

Russell Westbrook's 28th triple-double this season was an odd one

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Sporting News

Russell Westbrook stretched the meaning of mercurial to its finest proportion Friday in a 110-93 win over the Lakers. The Thunder's All-Star point guard recorded his 28th triple-double of the season by pouring in 17 points with 18 rebounds and 17 assists, but was also shot just 4 of 18 from the field and turned the ball over six times.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sporting News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington Wizards Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Breaks fall Cavs' way (Apr '07) Feb 13 Phartham 34
News Kings Mystified By Wizards, 113-99 (Dec '15) Dec '15 Fart news 3
News Bismack Biyombo ties weird Raptors record in ex... (Nov '15) Nov '15 Fart news 2
News Trade with the Houston Rockets (Nov '15) Nov '15 Sam Testicle 2
News Wizards show promise (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 2
News Here's Why You Should Get A Massage Today (Sep '14) Sep '14 zelda 1
News Hairston's bounceback game highlights big day f... (Jul '14) Jul '14 Go go d 1
See all Washington Wizards Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington Wizards Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Libya
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,126 • Total comments across all topics: 279,144,528

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC