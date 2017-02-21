Russell Westbrook's 28th triple-double this season was an odd one

Russell Westbrook stretched the meaning of mercurial to its finest proportion Friday in a 110-93 win over the Lakers. The Thunder's All-Star point guard recorded his 28th triple-double of the season by pouring in 17 points with 18 rebounds and 17 assists, but was also shot just 4 of 18 from the field and turned the ball over six times.

