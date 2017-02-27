Rockets' poor shooting night leads to Pacers defeat
Indiana Pacers guard Rodney Stuckey, center, drives to the basket as Houston Rockets guard Patrick Beverley, left, and guard Louis Williams defend in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Feb. 27, 2017, in Houston. less Indiana Pacers guard Rodney Stuckey, center, drives to the basket as Houston Rockets guard Patrick Beverley, left, and guard Louis Williams defend in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Feb. 27, ... more Indiana Pacers guard Rodney Stuckey drives to the basket as Houston Rockets center Nene Hilario defends in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Feb. 27, 2017, in Houston.
