Rob Pelinka to be named as new Lakersa general manager
For their next front office move, the Lakers plan to hire a man well known for his connection to Kobe Bryant. But after spending countless years negotiating contracts for Bryant and other NBA players, longtime player agent Rob Pelinka will soon negotiate deals as the Lakers' general manager.
