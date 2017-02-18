Rap Legend Ice Cube Signs NBA Player Charles Oakley To BIG3 Professional Basketball League
Controversial NBA basketball star Charles Oakley may not be welcomed by The New York Knicks or Madison Square Garden, but he has found a home with rapper Ice Cube. Charles Oakley, who played with the New York Knicks for 10 seasons, has joined The BIG3 professional basketball league and will serve as a coach of a new team this summer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllHipHop.com.
Add your comments below
Washington Wizards Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Breaks fall Cavs' way (Apr '07)
|Feb 13
|Phartham
|34
|Kings Mystified By Wizards, 113-99 (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|3
|Bismack Biyombo ties weird Raptors record in ex... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|2
|Trade with the Houston Rockets (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Sam Testicle
|2
|Wizards show promise (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Here's Why You Should Get A Massage Today (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|zelda
|1
|Hairston's bounceback game highlights big day f... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Go go d
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington Wizards Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC