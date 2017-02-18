Rap Legend Ice Cube Signs NBA Player ...

Rap Legend Ice Cube Signs NBA Player Charles Oakley To BIG3 Professional Basketball League

15 hrs ago

Controversial NBA basketball star Charles Oakley may not be welcomed by The New York Knicks or Madison Square Garden, but he has found a home with rapper Ice Cube. Charles Oakley, who played with the New York Knicks for 10 seasons, has joined The BIG3 professional basketball league and will serve as a coach of a new team this summer.

