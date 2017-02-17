Porter Jr. shines, Wizards win fourth...

Porter Jr. shines, Wizards win fourth straight game

20 hrs ago Read more: The Galveston County Daily News

Otto Porter Jr. made six 3-pointers, finished with 25 points and eight rebounds, and the Washington Wizards won their fourth straight, a 111-98 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Thursday night. The Wizards made nine 3-pointers and led by as many as 19 points in the first half.

