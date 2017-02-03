Paul Pierce called Isaiah Thomas the ...

Paul Pierce called Isaiah Thomas the best point guard in the Eastern Conference

Clippers forward Paul Pierce spent one year with the Wizards in 2014-15 where he played alongside John Wall , gave him some sound advice, and made a playoff game winner that will always remain dear to our hearts. Despite his time in D.C., it wasn't enough for Pierce to say that Wall is the best point guard in the Eastern Conference.

