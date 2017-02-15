Off the wire
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love holds the ball against Washington Wizards forward Markieff Morris during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, in Washington. Cavaliers All-Star forward Kevin Love will be out at least six weeks following knee surgery.
|Breaks fall Cavs' way (Apr '07)
|Mon
|Phartham
|34
|Kings Mystified By Wizards, 113-99 (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|3
|Bismack Biyombo ties weird Raptors record in ex... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|2
|Trade with the Houston Rockets (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Sam Testicle
|2
|Wizards show promise (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Here's Why You Should Get A Massage Today (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|zelda
|1
|Hairston's bounceback game highlights big day f... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Go go d
|1
