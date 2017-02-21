NBA trade rumors: DeMarcus Cousins deal an all-around failure for Kings

Seemingly just minutes, not hours, after the 2017 All-Star Game ended, the NBA saw its biggest midseason blockbuster deal in years. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical , the Kings - perpetually in a television sitcom-like will-they-or-won't-they conundrum with their mercurial superstar - traded DeMarcus Cousins to the Pelicans .

