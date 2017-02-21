NBA star Casspi waived by Pelicans af...

NBA star Casspi waived by Pelicans after breaking thumb

Read more: The Times of Israel

Trevor Ariza #1 of the Houston Rockets drives against Dante Cunningham #33 of the New Orleans Pelicans and Omri Casspi #18 during the second half of a game at the Smoothie King Center on February 23, 2017, in New Orleans, Louisiana. Omri Casspi, the first Israeli to play in the National Basketball Association, was waived by the New Orleans Pelicans less than a week after he was traded to the team.

