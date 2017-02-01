Markieff Morris feels like rebounding now, so he is
When the Wizards started the season 2-8, Markieff Morris became the scapegoat for a lot of the team's criticism. Yes, the bench was awful, and yes, Bradley Beal was struggling at the time too, but Morris' numbers were significantly lower across the board than what they had been during his peak in Phoenix.
