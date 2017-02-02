Marcin Gortat has surprised Wizards C...

Marcin Gortat has surprised Wizards Coach Scott Brooks 'in a nice way'

14 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

Fresh off being named the Eastern Conference coach of the month , the Wizards' Scott Brooks joined the Sports Junkies on 106.7 The Fan to discuss his red-hot squad and the player who has surprised him the most during his first season in Washington: Marcin Gortat. "I just thought he was just a runner and get-to-the-rim and finish around the basket [type of player], but he understands the game," said Brooks, who is the Wizards' first coach of the month since Eddie Jordan in December 2006 .

