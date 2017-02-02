Marcin Gortat has surprised Wizards Coach Scott Brooks 'in a nice way'
Fresh off being named the Eastern Conference coach of the month , the Wizards' Scott Brooks joined the Sports Junkies on 106.7 The Fan to discuss his red-hot squad and the player who has surprised him the most during his first season in Washington: Marcin Gortat. "I just thought he was just a runner and get-to-the-rim and finish around the basket [type of player], but he understands the game," said Brooks, who is the Wizards' first coach of the month since Eddie Jordan in December 2006 .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Washington Wizards Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Breaks fall Cavs' way (Apr '07)
|Jul '16
|Browns Fan
|33
|Kings Mystified By Wizards, 113-99 (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|3
|Bismack Biyombo ties weird Raptors record in ex... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|2
|Trade with the Houston Rockets (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Sam Testicle
|2
|Wizards show promise (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Here's Why You Should Get A Massage Today (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|zelda
|1
|Hairston's bounceback game highlights big day f... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Go go d
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington Wizards Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC