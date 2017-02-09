Mahinmi returns to Wizards lineup
Typically a road game against a nine-win team isn't a particularly sought after ticket. But Wednesday night as the Washington Wizards faced the slumping Brooklyn Nets, team owner Ted Leonsis occupied a court side seat, and several members of the Wizards' front office staff, including General Manager Ernie Grunfeld, either came off the road or traveled in from Washington to catch the game.
Washington Wizards Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Breaks fall Cavs' way (Apr '07)
|Jul '16
|Browns Fan
|33
|Kings Mystified By Wizards, 113-99 (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|3
|Bismack Biyombo ties weird Raptors record in ex... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|2
|Trade with the Houston Rockets (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Sam Testicle
|2
|Wizards show promise (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Here's Why You Should Get A Massage Today (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|zelda
|1
|Hairston's bounceback game highlights big day f... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Go go d
|1
