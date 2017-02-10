Kings vs Hawks Preview: Will the Real...

Kings vs Hawks Preview: Will the Real Sacramento Kings Please Stand UP?

Coming off of a sixteen point victory of the Boston Celtics at the hands of the Sacramento Kings Bench-a-teers on Wednesday, the Kings will once again have to focus on a playoff team coming into Golden 1 Center, looking to snatch a victory from a team hobbled with injuries. But the Kings are a riddle wrapped in a mystery, inside an enigma.

