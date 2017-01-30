Kings' Temple sidelined 2-3 weeks with hurt hamstring
Sacramento Kings guard Garrett Temple will likely miss 2 to 3 weeks after partially tearing his left hamstring Tuesday night at Houston. The Kings announced the injury Wednesday night after Temple underwent an MRI exam that revealed the injury.
