Kings' Temple sidelined 2-3 weeks with hurt hamstring

21 hrs ago

Sacramento Kings guard Garrett Temple will likely miss 2 to 3 weeks after partially tearing his left hamstring Tuesday night at Houston. The Kings announced the injury Wednesday night after Temple underwent an MRI exam that revealed the injury.

