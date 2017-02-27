Keys to the Palace: Beal shines despite the Wizards' poor post-All Star Break start
The Wizards lost to the 76ers and Jazz in their first two games after the All-Star Break. It's their first losing streak since they lost two in a row on January 2 and 3. Since the Wizards were winless last week, we can't give out keys like we did for most of the past two or three months.
