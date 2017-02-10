John Wall's late flurry lifts Wizards past Pacers 112-107

In a matchup between two of the NBA's top teams since New Year's Day, John Wall heard "MVP!" chants while producing 26 points and 14 assists to lead the Washington Wizards past the Indiana Pacers 112-107 Friday night. After Monta Ellis made it a one-point game at 103-102 on a floater in the lane with about 1 1/2 minutes remaining, Wall took over.

