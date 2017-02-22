John Wall: Wall-Star T-Shirt
John Wall of the Washington Wizards is having an amazing 2016-17 season and there is solid evidence that he is in fact the best point guard in the league . Sunday night during the 2017 NBA All-Star Game Wall took a break from being the NBA's assists leader and decided to show off his dunking skills with an awesome windmill dunk in the first quarter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wiz of Awes.
Add your comments below
Washington Wizards Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Breaks fall Cavs' way (Apr '07)
|Feb 13
|Phartham
|34
|Kings Mystified By Wizards, 113-99 (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|3
|Bismack Biyombo ties weird Raptors record in ex... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|2
|Trade with the Houston Rockets (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Sam Testicle
|2
|Wizards show promise (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Here's Why You Should Get A Massage Today (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|zelda
|1
|Hairston's bounceback game highlights big day f... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Go go d
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington Wizards Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC