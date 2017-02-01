John Wall scores 33 to lead Wizards over Lakers 116-108

Los Angeles Lakers forward Luol Deng and teammate Timofey Mozgov , of Russia, box out Washington Wizards forward Otto Porter Jr. during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Washington, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017. less Los Angeles Lakers forward Luol Deng and teammate Timofey Mozgov , of Russia, box out Washington Wizards forward Otto Porter Jr. during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Washington, ... more Los Angeles Lakers forward Larry Nance Jr. grabs a rebound against Washington Wizards forward Jason Smith during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Washington, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.