Hawks stumble out of the break with 108-90 loss to Miami

14 hrs ago Read more: Peachtree Hoops

Dennis Schroder was absent from the proceedings on Friday night but, given the way the Atlanta Hawks performed, his presence would not have prevented a home loss to the Miami Heat . The Hawks provided a lethargic defensive effort throughout and, when coupled with ugly offensive execution, the result was a 108-90 defeat in the team's first game after the All-Star break.

