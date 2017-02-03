Harden scores 42, rallies Rockets past Bulls 121-117 in OT
James Harden had 42 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists to rally the Houston Rockets past the Chicago Bulls 121-117 in overtime Friday night. Harden hit a step-back jumper over Paul Zipser with 36.1 seconds remaining in the extra period and was fouled.
