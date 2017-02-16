Ex-Wizards teammate calls out NBA for...

Ex-Wizards teammate calls out NBA for picking Carmelo Anthony over Bradley Beal

8 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver on Wednesday announced that Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony will replace injured Cavaliers forward Kevin Love on the Eastern Conference roster for Sunday's All-Star Game, dashing Wizards guard Bradley Beal's hopes of joining teammate John Wall in New Orleans. The news came as a surprise to NBA veteran Jared Dudley, who spent last season playing alongside Beal in Washington before signing a three-year deal with the Suns in July.

