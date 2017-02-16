Ex-Wizards teammate calls out NBA for picking Carmelo Anthony over Bradley Beal
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver on Wednesday announced that Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony will replace injured Cavaliers forward Kevin Love on the Eastern Conference roster for Sunday's All-Star Game, dashing Wizards guard Bradley Beal's hopes of joining teammate John Wall in New Orleans. The news came as a surprise to NBA veteran Jared Dudley, who spent last season playing alongside Beal in Washington before signing a three-year deal with the Suns in July.
