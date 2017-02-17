Ex-Wizards coach says John Wall is NB...

Ex-Wizards coach says John Wall is NBAa s best point guard

Read more: The Washington Post

Like Scott Brooks did last year, the man who replaced him as coach of the Wizards, Randy Wittman is enjoying and making the most of his first season out of a job in the NBA in many years. "I was in the NBA for 33 straight years without a break, so my wife calls this a sabbatical," the 57-year-old Wittman told ESPN 980's Kevin Sheehan on Friday , in one of his first extensive interviews since being fired after the Wizards missed the playoffs last season.

Chicago, IL

