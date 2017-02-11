DeMarcus Cousins and the technical issue Kings face among NBA's trending topics

Sacramento Kings center DeMarcus Cousins is held back by teammate Matt Barnes during an argument with official Ed Malloy over a foul called against him during the second half of a game against the Memphis Grizzlies this season. Sacramento Kings center DeMarcus Cousins is held back by teammate Matt Barnes during an argument with official Ed Malloy over a foul called against him during the second half of a game against the Memphis Grizzlies this season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.