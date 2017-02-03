DeJuan Blair gets a shot in the D-Lea...

DeJuan Blair gets a shot in the D-League, and it's not beneath him

Read more: Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

When DeJuan Blair joined the Texas Legends, Zendon Hamilton expected to get that strong, physical big man who bullied his way through NBA players after bullying his way through college players. What Hamilton didn't necessarily expect was that a veteran of the highest level of basketball would take this next step in his career with such humility.

Chicago, IL

