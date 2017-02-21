Covington, Saric lead Sixers to 120-112 win over Wizards

Washington Wizards' John Wall, left, goes up to shoot against Philadelphia 76ers' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, in Philadelphia. Washington Wizards' John Wall, left, goes up to shoot against Philadelphia 76ers' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, in Philadelphia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.