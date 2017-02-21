Brooks wants Beal shooting even more 3s

7 hrs ago Read more: Bullets Forever

Beal has done a really nice job of increasing his 3 point attempts this year having gotten them up to 7.2 attempts per game on 43.4% of his shots. That is up from 4.9 attempts per game last year on 33.9 % of his shots.

