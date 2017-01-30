Beal outshoots Anthony, Wizards surge...

Beal outshoots Anthony, Wizards surge past Knicks for division lead

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

Kawhi Leonard scored 36 points and San Antonio held Russell Westbrook scoreless in the fourth quarter for a 108-94 victory over Oklahoma City on Tuesday night. Westbrook had 27 points, 14 assists and six rebounds in 34 minutes, but was shut out after scoring 14 points in the third.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington Wizards Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Breaks fall Cavs' way (Apr '07) Jul '16 Browns Fan 33
News Kings Mystified By Wizards, 113-99 (Dec '15) Dec '15 Fart news 3
News Bismack Biyombo ties weird Raptors record in ex... (Nov '15) Nov '15 Fart news 2
News Trade with the Houston Rockets (Nov '15) Nov '15 Sam Testicle 2
News Wizards show promise (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 2
News Here's Why You Should Get A Massage Today (Sep '14) Sep '14 zelda 1
News Hairston's bounceback game highlights big day f... (Jul '14) Jul '14 Go go d 1
See all Washington Wizards Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington Wizards Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,503 • Total comments across all topics: 278,472,762

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC