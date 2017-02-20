Anthony Davis smashes NBA All-Star Game points record, West scores 192 points

Western Conference forward Anthony Davis of the New Orleans Pelicans laughs with Eastern Conference guard John Wall of the Washington Wizards in the second half of the NBA All-Star basketball game in New Orleans, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017. It was the fourth quarter of the All-Star Game, and a few fans started yelling loudly enough for DeAndre Jordan to hear them from his spot on the Western Conference bench.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.