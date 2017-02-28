A Most Improved Player candidate you didn't see coming this NBA season This Wizards small forward is one the breakout players in the NBA this season. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2mBYNiR Washington Wizards forward Otto Porter Jr. gestures after a three point basket during the third quarter against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.