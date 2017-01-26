Wizards vs. Pelicans preview: Washington aims for fourth straight win
When: Sunday, January 29 at 6:00 p.m. ET Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: CSN Mid-Atlantic and NBA TV Radio: 1500 Federal Radio and Wizards Radio App The Wizards went into last week knowing they could make up big ground in the Eastern Conference standings with games against the Hornets, Celtics, and Hawks. They passed those three big tests with flying colors.
Washington Wizards Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Breaks fall Cavs' way (Apr '07)
|Jul '16
|Browns Fan
|33
|Kings Mystified By Wizards, 113-99 (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|3
|Bismack Biyombo ties weird Raptors record in ex... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|2
|Trade with the Houston Rockets (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Sam Testicle
|2
|Wizards show promise (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Here's Why You Should Get A Massage Today (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|zelda
|1
|Hairston's bounceback game highlights big day f... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Go go d
|1
