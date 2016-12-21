Wizards vs. Mavericks preview: Washington aims to avoid Texas sweep in Dallas

When: Tuesday, January 3 at 8:30 pm ET Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas TV: CSN Mid-Atlantic Radio: 1500 AM and Wizards Radio App Wizards: Ian Mahinmi , Danuel House Mavericks: J.J. Barca , Deron Williams It will be interesting to see the energy levels of the starting squad for the Washington Wizards, as they all logged 33+ minutes in the 101-91 loss to the Houston Rockets on Monday night, in the first game of their back to back. The Wizards are currently 1-4 on the second night of back to backs .

