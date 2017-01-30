Wizards vs. Knicks preview: Wiz go fo...

Wizards vs. Knicks preview: Wiz go for 15th straight home win vs. tired New York squad

When: Tuesday, January 31 at 7:00 pm ET Where: Verizon Center in Washington, D.C. TV: CSN Mid-Atlantic and NBA TV Radio: 1500 AM and Wizards Radio App Going into their third meeting of the year, the Wizards are up 2-0 in the season series. Though the Wizards have won both games, the Knicks have pushed for fourth quarter comebacks in both games.

