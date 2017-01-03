Wizards vs. Bulls preview: Wiz look t...

Wizards vs. Bulls preview: Wiz look to go over .500 for first time this season in Chicago

15 hrs ago Read more: Bullets Forever

When: Tuesday, January 10 at 7:00 pm ET Where: Verizon Center in Washington, DC TV: CSN Mid-Atlantic Radio: 1500 AM and Wizards Radio App Jimmy Butler is one of the hottest players in the NBA right now. He is averaging more than 30 points per game since Christmas, and has led the Bulls to recent wins over the C avaliers and Raptors , the top two teams in the Eastern Conference.

