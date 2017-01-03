Wizards vs. Bulls preview: Wiz look to go over .500 for first time this season in Chicago
When: Tuesday, January 10 at 7:00 pm ET Where: Verizon Center in Washington, DC TV: CSN Mid-Atlantic Radio: 1500 AM and Wizards Radio App Jimmy Butler is one of the hottest players in the NBA right now. He is averaging more than 30 points per game since Christmas, and has led the Bulls to recent wins over the C avaliers and Raptors , the top two teams in the Eastern Conference.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bullets Forever.
Add your comments below
Washington Wizards Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Breaks fall Cavs' way (Apr '07)
|Jul '16
|Browns Fan
|33
|Kings Mystified By Wizards, 113-99 (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|3
|Bismack Biyombo ties weird Raptors record in ex... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|2
|Trade with the Houston Rockets (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Sam Testicle
|2
|Wizards show promise (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Here's Why You Should Get A Massage Today (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|zelda
|1
|Hairston's bounceback game highlights big day f... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Go go d
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington Wizards Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC