Wizards - Cavaliers game on February 6 moved to TNT
For the second time this month, the NBA has announced it will flex a game featuring the Wizards into the national TV schedule. The league announced on Friday it will be flexing the February 6th meeting between the Wizards and the Cavaliers at the Verizon Center to TNT.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bullets Forever.
Add your comments below
Washington Wizards Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Breaks fall Cavs' way (Apr '07)
|Jul '16
|Browns Fan
|33
|Kings Mystified By Wizards, 113-99 (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|3
|Bismack Biyombo ties weird Raptors record in ex... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|2
|Trade with the Houston Rockets (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Sam Testicle
|2
|Wizards show promise (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Here's Why You Should Get A Massage Today (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|zelda
|1
|Hairston's bounceback game highlights big day f... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Go go d
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington Wizards Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC