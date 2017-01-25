Windy City Bulls acquire shooting gua...

Windy City Bulls acquire shooting guard Jarell Eddie

13 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

Former Washington Wizards guard Jarell Eddie will join the Windy City Bulls after the NBA D-League club traded for the 25-year-old shooting guard from Virginia Tech. After claiming former Philadelphia 76ers guard/forward Hollis Thompson off waivers, the Windy City Bulls shipped him to Austin in a trade for Spurs shooting guard Jarell Eddie, team officials announced Wednesday.

