Whoomp, there it is: Wizards dressing for a funeral before hosting Celtics on a 90s Nighta

Tim Kitzrow, whose voice provided the soundtrack for the popular video game "NBA Jam," will serve as the guest public address announcer on Tuesday at Verizon Center, where the Wizards will "celebrate the 90s" as part of a Throwback Night promotion and go for their 14th consecutive win at home by burying the hated Celtics, so to speak. After Monday's 109-99 win over the Hornets in Charlotte , Wizards players announced that they would arrive at the arena for Tuesday's game dressed for a funeral.

