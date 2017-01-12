Washington Wizards steamroll Portland...

Washington Wizards steamroll Portland Trail Blazers 120-101: Game rewind

9 hrs ago

The Trail Blazers left Portland Saturday for a four-game East Coast trip saying they were playing better basketball and predicting they were poised to build a little midseason momentum. The Washington Wizards dealt the Blazers one of their most sobering losses of the season Monday at the Verizon Center, 120-101, in a special matinee matchup on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

