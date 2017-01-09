Washington Wizards Mailbag Monday: Determining Otto Porter's Trade Value

Washington Wizards are usually somewhat active around the NBA Trade Deadline, but what could they possibly get in return for Otto Porter? Washington has struggled to win games on the road, the bench has been underwhelming and the starters have been carrying a much heavier load than anticipated at the beginning of the season. With a number of winnable games coming up on their schedule, the fate of the Wizards' season could be determined relatively soon.

