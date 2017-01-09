Washington Wizards Mailbag Monday: Determining Otto Porter's Trade Value
Washington Wizards are usually somewhat active around the NBA Trade Deadline, but what could they possibly get in return for Otto Porter? Washington has struggled to win games on the road, the bench has been underwhelming and the starters have been carrying a much heavier load than anticipated at the beginning of the season. With a number of winnable games coming up on their schedule, the fate of the Wizards' season could be determined relatively soon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wiz of Awes.
Add your comments below
Washington Wizards Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Breaks fall Cavs' way (Apr '07)
|Jul '16
|Browns Fan
|33
|Kings Mystified By Wizards, 113-99 (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|3
|Bismack Biyombo ties weird Raptors record in ex... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|2
|Trade with the Houston Rockets (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Sam Testicle
|2
|Wizards show promise (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Here's Why You Should Get A Massage Today (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|zelda
|1
|Hairston's bounceback game highlights big day f... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Go go d
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington Wizards Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC