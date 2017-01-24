Washington Wizards' Kelly Oubre Could Develop Into Core Piece, Just Like Otto Porter
Washington Wizards forward Kelly Oubre has shown flashes of his potential and could develop into a core piece, just like Otto Porter did. Kelly Oubre was largely an unknown going into his second pro season in the NBA - that is, to everyone but his teammates, who according to Washington Wizards owner Ted Leonsis, raved about the rookie during their exit interviews.
