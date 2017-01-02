Washington Wizards' John Wall Named E...

Washington Wizards' John Wall Named Eastern Conference Player of Week

Washington Wizards star John Wall carried his team to a winning record in December and was recently recognized by being named Player of the Week. The Washington Wizards won three games last week and saw a bump in the standings, moving up to the sixth spot in the Eastern Conference.

