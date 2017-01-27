Washington Wizards: Former NBA Center...

Washington Wizards: Former NBA Center Larry Sander To Work Out In Washington Next Week

14 hrs ago

Washington Wizards have missed Ian Mahinmi's rim protection this season, but Larry Sanders will be in town next week for a workout. After failing to acquire a top-tier free agent this past summer, the Washington Wizards opted to revamp their bench with hopes of adding depth and regaining their defensive identity.

