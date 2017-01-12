Warriors dismantle Cavs in NBA Finals...

Warriors dismantle Cavs in NBA Finals rematch

STEPHEN Curry and the Golden State Warriors certainly looked ready to trade some more blows with LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers come June. The two-time reigning MVP hit five 3-pointers and had 20 points while matching his season best with 11 assists in Golden State's 126-91 rout of the defending champs Monday.

