Three-pointers: Takeaways from Rockets' win over New York

Houston Rockets guard James Harden takes a shot as New York Knicks guard Justin Holiday is called for a foul as the Houston Rockets take on the New York Knicks at the Toyota Center Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016 in Houston. Houston Rockets guard James Harden takes a shot as New York Knicks guard Justin Holiday is called for a foul as the Houston Rockets take on the New York Knicks at the Toyota Center Saturday, Dec. 31, Houston Rockets guard James Harden looks to make a pass around New York Knicks guard Justin Holiday and guard Derrick Rose as the Houston Rockets take on the New York Knicks at the Toyota Center Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016 in Houston.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.