The Yetisburg Address: 2016-17 Week Nine

Read more: Sactown Royalty

Coming off a great week, the Kings started this one off on the right foot as well, taking care of business against the Philadelphia 76ers but then took a couple steps backwards with lackluster performances against the Portland Trail Blazers and Memphis Grizzlies. We're almost halfway through the season and we still can't reliably tell which team is going to show up from night to night.

Read more at Sactown Royalty.

