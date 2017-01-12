The Yetisburg Address: 2016-17 Week 11

17 hrs ago Read more: Sactown Royalty

The Kings played the best of both conferences this week and while they didn't come out on top in either of those games, at least they competed. That's the opposite of what happened against the Detroit Pistons , in which the Kings barely competed for most of the game and somehow still did come out on top.

