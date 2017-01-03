The Wizards don't have the worst bench in recent memory, but it's close
In the Wizards' past two games against the Rockets and Mavericks, the Wizards' bench was outscored 85-28. Their flop in Texas has renewed the debate about whether or not this is the worst bench in the NBA this season, and perhaps, whether or not this is the worst bench in recent NBA history.
