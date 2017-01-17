Sixers Would Be Wise to Experiment More with TLC
For most of the Sixers' season thus far, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot has been mostly irrelevant member of the 2016 draft class; that is, until recently. The 24th overall pick kicked off the season receiving minimal time with minimal expectations before being shuffled in and out of the rotation, ultimately spending time in the D-League.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Liberty Ballers.
