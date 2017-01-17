Rockets' Sam Dekker gets first career start
With Rockets forward Ryan Anderson not with the team because of a stomach virus, second-year forward Sam Dekker got the first start of his career against the Grizzlies on Saturday. The Rockets had moved Corey Brewer into the starting lineup with Trevor Ariza moving to power forward, but Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni thought Dekker could be more effective as a starter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Washington Wizards Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Breaks fall Cavs' way (Apr '07)
|Jul '16
|Browns Fan
|33
|Kings Mystified By Wizards, 113-99 (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|3
|Bismack Biyombo ties weird Raptors record in ex... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|2
|Trade with the Houston Rockets (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Sam Testicle
|2
|Wizards show promise (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Here's Why You Should Get A Massage Today (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|zelda
|1
|Hairston's bounceback game highlights big day f... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Go go d
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington Wizards Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC