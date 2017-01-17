Rockets' Sam Dekker gets first career...

Rockets' Sam Dekker gets first career start

Read more: Houston Chronicle

With Rockets forward Ryan Anderson not with the team because of a stomach virus, second-year forward Sam Dekker got the first start of his career against the Grizzlies on Saturday. The Rockets had moved Corey Brewer into the starting lineup with Trevor Ariza moving to power forward, but Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni thought Dekker could be more effective as a starter.

