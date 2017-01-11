Preview: Wizards at Celtics

Preview: Wizards at Celtics

The Washington Wizards are above .500 for the first time this season and strive to remain there when they visit the Boston Celtics on Wednesday. Standout point guard John Wall drained the tiebreaking jumper with five seconds left on Tuesday to give Washington a 101-99 home victory over Chicago.

